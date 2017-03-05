Fillon clings to French presidential race; party not sure

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PARIS — With the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop, French conservative Francois Fillon clung tenaciously to his presidential candidacy Sunday, emboldened by thousands of supporters at a high-stakes rally aimed at quashing pressure on him to step aside because of impending corruption charges.

Crowds of flag-waving voters chanting “Fillon, President!” appeared to give him the confidence he needs to keep up the fight.

That support came despite a raft of defections by conservative allies in recent days that threatened to plunge France's unpredictable presidential campaign into unprecedented disarray just seven weeks before its first-round election.

Once the front-runner in France's presidential race, he is now being eclipsed by two other candidates.

Despite the rally, Fillon's Republicans party remains dangerously divided over his candidacy.

Its political committee is holding an urgent meeting Monday to evaluate the situation after Sunday's rally and the recent defections, including by Fillon's campaign manager and his campaign spokesman.

Many conservatives want Alain Juppe, another former prime minister who was the runner-up in the party's primary, to run in Fillon's place.

Polls now suggest that far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist independent candidate Emmanuel Macron will come out on top in the first-round vote on April 23. The top two vote-getters go on to compete in the May 7 presidential runoff.