Iraqi forces advance as thousands flee western Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq — Iraqi forces Sunday edged closer to the central parts of western Mosul, while more than 45,000 people are estimated to have been displaced from the area since an offensive to dislodge Islamic State fighters began last month.

About two weeks ago, U.S.-backed Iraqi forces started a major offensive to drive Islamic State out of the western section of Mosul, almost a month after they forced the terrorist group out of the eastern side of the city.

Almost a week after the offensive began, troops began storming densely populated residential areas in western Mosul, Islamic State's last key stronghold in Iraq.

Since Feb. 25, 45,714 people have been displaced from western Mosul, the United Nations International Organization for Migration said Sunday.

The number of Iraqis displaced from eastern and western Mosul since October reached 206,520, but almost 64,000 of them returned to their homes in the liberated areas, the agency said.

Hala Jaber, a spokeswoman for the agency's operations in Mosul, said most of the families who recently fled western Mosul were taken by government buses and trucks to the Hamam al-Alil area, southwest of Mosul.

“Camps are expanding and in continuous working progress as we speak, to take in the coming displaced persons,” she added.

In February, the United Nations warned that the humanitarian situation is desperate for an estimated 750,000 civilians in western Mosul.

On Sunday, Iraqi forces took over several government buildings in Dawasah district as they moved closer to the central parts of western Mosul, a police official said.

Col. Emad al-Bayati said the U.S.-backed forces now control police stations and military sites in the area.

The forces had stormed Dawasah earlier Sunday.

Iraqi troops encountered the heaviest clashes yet in western Mosul since the start of the new push more than two weeks ago, according to a senior commander.

Maj. Gen. Haider al-Maturi of the Federal Police Commandos Division told The Associated Press that IS terrorists dispatched at least six suicide car bombs, which were all destroyed before reaching the troops. The terrorists, he said, are moving from house to house and deploying snipers.

Mosul, about 250 miles north of Baghdad, is the capital of Nineveh province.

Also Sunday, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said it was “seriously concerned” about alleged use of chemicals in fighting in Mosul.

Last week, the International Committee of the Red Cross said seven patients with symptoms indicating exposure to a toxic chemical agent were being treated at a hospital near Mosul.

The Red Cross did not say who was to blame for the potential attack.

There was no official comment in Baghdad.

Islamic State seized Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, in mid-2014. The government announced it had “liberated” the eastern side of the city in January.

On Feb. 19, the government launched the offensive to retake control of the western part of the city, Islamic State's only key stronghold in the country.