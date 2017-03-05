Immigrant detainees sue private prison company, alleging forced labor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

During part of her time in an immigrant detention center in Colorado, Grisel Xahuentitla spent six hours a day passing out trays before meals, scrubbing toilets and scouring showers.

She was participating in a voluntary work program that allows detainees to earn $1 a day to help with the upkeep of the center.

“When you are in there, there's not a lot of options for you,” Xahuentitla said, recounting her four-month stay at the Aurora Detention Facility in 2014. “You've got to follow their rules; you got to do what they tell you.”

Soon her release, she and eight other former detainees filed a lawsuit against the operator of the facility, GEO Group, alleging that the company was unfairly enriched by the program.

Now, Xahuentitla's case could affect up to 60,000 immigrants who were held in the facility over the course of a decade. A federal judge ruled Feb. 27 that the plaintiffs could move forward with a class-action lawsuit against GEO Group, which operates dozens of private prisons and detention centers across the country.

The company, which contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to operate the 1,500-bed center in Aurora, says it had done nothing wrong, noting in a court filing that such programs are “fully authorized by the federal government — and have been for decades.”

In his decision, U.S. District Judge John Kane certified two classes of plaintiffs.

One class involves roughly 2,000 people who, like Xahuentitla, participated in the voluntary work program. She also alleges that she was paid only for two of the four weeks she worked in the program.

The other class involves up to 60,000 immigrants who plaintiffs' attorneys say were coerced to mop floors, clean windows, wipe down mattresses and clean dining areas under the threat of solitary confinement, according to court filings.

GEO Group attorneys in court papers said ICE requires detainees to keep tidy living quarters, but plaintiffs' attorneys argued that the work detainees were compelled to perform went far beyond the scope of the housekeeping requirement.

By relying on the free work of the detainees, the plaintiffs' attorneys argued, GEO Group maintains its entire facility with just one janitor on the payroll. They claim the company violated the forced labor provision of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.