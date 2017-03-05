Afghan family detained in Los Angeles are asking for release

The new order was originally scheduled for release last week but was delayed until Monday, people familiar with the planning said. It is possible the timing could slip again. Several key provisions of the original executive order were put on hold last month by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. The new version is expected to still ban travel from several Muslim-majority nations, but unlike the original, it will leave Iraq off the list, several people familiar with the planning said.

The changes are meant to put the order on stronger legal and political footing and are the result of greater collaboration among government agencies than preceded the first order, issued less than a week after Trump took office. Still, the new version is virtually certain to face a fresh court challenge.

WASHINGTON — President Trump is expected to sign Monday a revised version of his executive order banning travel of people from certain nations to the United States, scaling back a policy that prompted widespread protests and court challenges.

LOS ANGELES — An Afghan family of five who obtained special visas to relocate to the United States were detained by immigration officials when they arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday and have been in custody ever since, according to court records and their attorneys.

The mother, father and their three children, including a baby, arrived at LAX for a connecting flight to Washington state, where they planned to resettle. Instead, they were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement “with absolutely no justification whatsoever,” according to a federal court petition filed Saturday by the International Refugee Assistance Project seeking the family's release.

The petition argues that the father worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan and was able to obtain special immigrant visas along with his family after years of intense vetting. In addition to being detained, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has prevented attorneys from communicating with the family, according to the petition.

Becca Heller, the director of the International Refugee Assistance Project, said Sunday that the father was being held at a detention center in Orange County. Though his wife and children initially were taken to a similar facility in Los Angeles, more recently they were being detained in a hotel, she said.

“It's just a complete travesty,” Heller said. “It would be if it were happening to anybody, but especially someone who spent years and years risking his life for the U.S.”

U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton issued a temporary restraining order late Saturday banning the government from removing the family from California.

The order came within an hour of a flight to Texas that the government had planned to place the mother and children on, the judge said, according to the order.

An ICE spokesman said Sunday that the agency would fully comply with the judge's order “and all other legal requirements” but declined to say why the family was detained.

A hearing on the family's case is scheduled for Monday.