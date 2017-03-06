Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

N.Korea says leader Kim supervised missile tests, Trump talks to Japan's Abe

Reuters | Monday, March 6, 2017, 9:57 p.m.
South Korean army conduct a river crossing operation on the Hantan river in Yeoncheon, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017. North Korea on Monday fired four banned ballistic missiles that flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), with three of them landing in Japan's exclusive economic zone, South Korean and Japanese officials said, in an apparent reaction to huge military drills by Washington and Seoul that Pyongyang insists are an invasion rehearsal. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Updated 18 minutes ago

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised Monday's test launches of four missiles, the country's official news agency reported Tuesday, stepping up threats against Washington as U.S. troops conduct joint military exercises with South Korea.

North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest, angering South Korea and Japan, days after it promised retaliation over the military drills which it sees as preparation for war.

President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed North Korea's missile launches during a phone call on Tuesday.

“Japan and the U.S. confirmed that the latest North Korean missile launches were clearly against U.N. resolutions and a clear provocation against the regional and international community,” Abe told reporters. “(North Korea's) threat has entered a new phase.”

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada discussed the missile launches in a telephone call late Monday, the Pentagon said.

An “important contact” between South Korea and the United States would be made Tuesday, South Korea's foreign minister Yun Byung-se told members of the ruling party.

The missile tests were undertaken by an army unit commissioned with attacking U.S. military bases in Japan, the North's official KCNA news agency said.

“In the hearts of artillerymen ... there was burning desire to mercilessly retaliate against the warmongers going ahead with their joint war exercises,” KCNA said.

“He (Kim) ordered the KPA Strategic Force to keep highly alert as required by the grim situation in which an actual war may break out any time, and get fully ready to promptly move, take positions and strike so that it can open fire to annihilate the enemies.”

The missiles North Korea fired Monday were unlikely to have been intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), South Korea said, which can reach the United States. They flew on average 620 miles and reached an altitude of 160 miles.

Some landed as close as 190 miles from Japan's northwest coast, Japan's Defense Minister said earlier.

The United States and Japan have requested a United Nations Security Council meeting on the launches, which will likely be scheduled for Wednesday, diplomats said.

Condemning the launches as further “provocative behavior,” the White House said earlier the United States was taking steps to enhance defense against ballistic missiles, including deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery in South Korea.

The U.S. anti- missile defense system to be deployed this year has irritated China and led to a diplomatic standoff between China and South Korea.

Chinese authorities have closed nearly two dozen retail stores of South Korea's Lotte Group that approved a land swap with the country's military last week to allow it to install the system.

South Korea needed THAAD for its national security despite “China's restrictions in various ways,” foreign minister Yun said Tuesday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.