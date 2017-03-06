HUD Secretary Ben Carson calls slaves 'immigrants' in speech, drawing criticism

Sessions defends Russia testimony, says he didn't mislead Congress

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions sought Monday to clarify his denial to the Senate about contact with Russian officials during the presidential campaign, a misstatement that led him to recuse himself from overseeing federal investigations into meddling by the Kremlin in the U.S. election.

Reports that Sessions met with the Russian ambassador twice during the campaign sparked a storm of demands last week on Capitol Hill for the former U.S. senator from Alabama to recuse himself from the investigations or resign.

He announced his recusal Thursday and promised to send a letter to clarify his January testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In the letter, Sessions told his former colleagues that he had correctly answered a question when he said he “did not have communications with Russians” during the campaign.

Sessions reiterated what he told reporters last week: that he had focused on part of the question posed by Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., that sought to determine what the attorney general would do about “continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump's surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government.”

Sessions said in the letter that he answered honestly.

“I did not mention communications I had had with the Russian ambassador over the years because the question did not ask about them,” Sessions wrote.