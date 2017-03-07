Hundreds of homes damaged in Midwest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mark and Jennifer Swartz moved into their first home in November. On Tuesday, only a section of floor was left of their three-bedroom, two-bath house in Oak Grove, Mo., after a storm system that dropped more than 30 tornadoes across the Midwest tore it apart.

“It's all we got left, just a slab,” Swartz said as he surveyed the damage to his home in the town about 25 miles east of Kansas City. “Right now, I'm in total shock. We're blown away, figuratively and literally.”

Despite the destruction, Swartz said he and his wife felt blessed by God because they were eating dinner at a restaurant Monday night when the storm hit. Their home had no basement, so they would have had nowhere to hide.

“If we'd been here, we'd be dead,” he said, adding, “We'll try to pick up the pieces and move on.”

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., said dozens of tornadoes struck overnight in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Illinois. The National Weather Service was assessing the exact number and strength of twisters Tuesday. The same storm system brought huge hailstones and powerful winds as far south as the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas and as far north as Wisconsin.

The Swartz house was one of 483 homes and 10 to 12 commercial buildings with some type of damage in Oak Grove, said Sni Valley Fire Protection District Chief Carl Scarborough. Twelve people were treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening, he said.

“It looks like the injuries are minimal so, based on some of the damage I've seen, it's rather amazing” that no one died, Oak Grove Mayor Jeremy Martin said.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency and surveyed the damage in Oak Grove on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that the Oak Grove tornado was an EF3, with an estimated peak wind of 152 mph.

In Smithville, Mo., an EF2 tornado with peak wind of 132 mph, damaged or destroyed between 60 and 70 homes, Police Chief Jason Lockridge said. The damage will be “well north of seven figures” in the town of around 9,000 residents about 25 miles north of Kansas City. No serious injuries were reported.

A suburban Kansas City airport was hit by straight-line winds averaging 80 to 85 mph, not a tornado, the weather service said. The Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe, Kansas, reopened to limited air traffic but remained closed to the public Tuesday. Nine public and three private hangars were damaged, with one demolished, and officials were still working to determine how many airplanes were damaged.