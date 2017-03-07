Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

House intel chief: No evidence of wiretapping

Wire Reports | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 11:27 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the House of Representatives intelligence committee said Tuesday he had seen no evidence to support President Trump's allegation he was wiretapped by then-President Obama during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes said if Trump's assertion were true, the leaders of Congress and chairmen of its two intelligence committees, known collectively as the “Gang of Eight,” should have been briefed.

“I have not seen that evidence,” Nunes said. “I think the bigger question that needs to be answered is whether or not Mr. Trump or any of his associates were in fact targeted by any of the intelligence agencies or law enforcement authorities.”

Trump made the accusation in tweets on Saturday, providing no evidence. An Obama spokesman denied it.

Across the Capitol, Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, who is leading a concurrent investigation into Russia's interference, said he had not seen any evidence of Trump's claims.

“We're going to go anywhere there is intelligence or facts that send us,” Burr told CNN. “So I'm not going to limit it one way or the other. But we don't have anything today that would send us in that direction, but that's not to say that we might not find something.”

When asked by CNN if he believed Trump's allegations, the second ranking Republican in the Senate, John Cornyn, responded: “I don't know what the basis of his statement is.”

Trump has since pressed the House and Senate intelligence committees to expand probes into allegations that Russia meddled in the election to look into his charge.

“We are supposed to be kept up to speed on any pertinent counterintelligence investigation,” Nunes said. “If Trump or any other political campaign, or anybody associated with Trump, was under some type of investigation, that clearly should have risen to the Gang of Eight level.”

Adam Schiff, the top committee Democrat, also said it did not appear that the group had been appropriately briefed.

Schiff said it was “a scandal” that Trump had levied that accusation against Obama. He said the intelligence panel would address the issue and deal with it quickly.

