China warns of 'consequences' for antimissile system

BEIJING — China warned Tuesday of “consequences” for South Korea and the United States over the deployment of a U.S. antimissile system, further raising regional tension and posing a challenge to the Trump administration.

The stern words came a day after North Korea launched four missiles that landed off the Japanese coast — an exercise, the North Korean government said, designed to practice for an attack on U.S. military bases in Japan.

American and South Korean officials say the continuing missile launches by the North Koreans demonstrate why the new antimissile system is necessary as a defense against Kim Jong Un's regime. The U.S. military began deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system to South Korea on Monday.

But Beijing sees the system as a threat to the Chinese military and evidence of U.S. “meddling” in East Asian Affairs.

“I want to emphasize that we firmly oppose the deployment of THAAD,” Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, said Tuesday at a daily news briefing in Beijing. “We will resolutely take necessary measures to defend our security interests.

“All consequences entailed from this will be borne by the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.”

Geng did not provide details on what “consequences” are in store for either country, although South Korean officials said they expected retaliatory moves against companies doing business in China.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Mark Toner reiterated U.S. criticism of North Korea and the missile launches. “They're increasingly becoming a pariah through this kind of behavior,” he said.