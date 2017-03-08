Senators demand proof of Trump wiretap

Comey was appointed 3½ years ago by then-President Obama. Comey did not reference the wiretapping controversy during his speech to law enforcement officials and private-sector business leaders.

“You're stuck with me for another 6½ years,” Comey said during a cybersecurity conference at Boston College.

BOSTON — FBI Director James Comey said Wednesday he plans to serve his entire 10-year term, even as controversy swirls over his attempt to rebut President Trump's claim that the Obama administration tapped his phones during the election.

WASHINGTON — President Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during the campaign over the weekend, and now Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., are asking the Justice Department to prove it.

The bipartisan pair — who are chairman and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism — sent a letter Wednesday to the FBI director and the acting deputy attorney general asking for specific information regarding the accusation. Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente is in charge of the Russia probe because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself last week from any investigation involving Russia and the Trump campaign.

“We request that the Department of Justice provide us copies of any warrant applications and court orders — redacted as necessary to protect intelligence sources and methods that may be compromised by disclosure, and to protect any ongoing investigations — related to wiretaps of President Trump, the Trump Campaign, or Trump Tower,” Graham and Whitehouse wrote.

“We will be glad to review any such applications and orders once they are disclosed, and proceed as appropriate with the oversight the President has requested.”

FBI Director James Comey has said Obama did not authorize any wiretaps and has asked the Justice Department to publicly refute Trump's accusations, a U.S. official confirmed Sunday. Kevin Lewis, Obama's spokesman, has called the accusations “simply false.”

But the White House has said Trump doesn't accept Comey's denial and has called for an investigation into the allegations. It would be illegal for the president to authorize a wiretap.

“As Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, we would take any abuse of wiretapping authorities for political purposes very seriously. We would be equally alarmed to learn that a court found enough evidence of criminal activity or contact with a foreign power to legally authorize a wiretap of President Trump, the Trump Campaign, or Trump Tower,” states the letter from Graham and Whitehouse.

Asked at a briefing on Wednesday if Trump was the subject of a probe, White House spokesman Sean Spicer replied: “There is no reason that we have to think that the president is the target of any investigation whatsoever.”

Critics of Trump in Congress have accused him of issuing the wiretap allegation to try to deflect attention from investigations into his administration's possible ties to Russia. Some have likened it to Trump's long-held contention that Obama was not born in the United States and thus did not legitimately hold the office of president — an accusation he did not withdraw until 2016.

Dianne Feinstein, a Democratic member of both the Senate intelligence and judiciary committees, told CNN she had not seen any evidence that Obama had tapped Trump's phone.

“It's all rather shocking to me that a sitting president would make this kind of an allegation about a former president without any proof whatsover,” she said. “I believe it's patently false.”