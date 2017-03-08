Official: Couple of hundred Marines join fight in Syria

WASHINGTON — A couple of hundred Marines have deployed into Syria with heavy artillery guns as part of the ongoing preparation for a fight to oust the Islamic State group from its self-declared headquarters of Raqqa, a senior U.S. official said Wednesday.

As Syrian fighters backed by the United States close in on Raqqa, some of the Islamic State's leaders have fled the area and are planning to carry on the fight from other sanctuaries in Syria and Iraq, an American defense official said.

The departure of some of the group's leadership does not mean that the battle to take Raqqa will be easy, the official said. An estimated 3,000 to 4,000 fighters remain in the city. The group's fighters are expected to fight on in Deir al-Zour, a Syrian province south of Raqqa, and in Iraqi towns along the Euphrates River, as well as to try to administer their self-proclaimed caliphate from those places.

The deployment is temporary. But it is likely an early indication that the White House is leaning toward giving the Pentagon greater flexibility to make routine combat decisions in the ISIS fight. Military commanders frustrated by what they considered micromanagement under the previous administration have argued for greater freedom to make daily decisions on how best to fight the enemy.

“This is about providing options,” said a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Marines moving into Syria are pre-positioning howitzers to be ready to assist local Syrian forces, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss the deployment publicly so spoke on condition of anonymity.

In addition, the United States is preparing to send hundreds of troops to Kuwait in order to be ready to join the Islamic State fight if they are needed, the official said. The number would be fewer than 1,000, the official said.

It was unclear whether the proposal has the support of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who could opt to use other tools to give commanders more agility.

The latest troop movements come on the heels of the recent temporary deployment of some dozens of Army forces to the outskirts of Manbij, Syria, in what the Pentagon called a “reassure and deter” mission. Flying American flags and moving in large, heavily armored vehicles, the troops were there to keep a lid on tensions in the area, the Pentagon said.

It appeared the forces were largely there to ensure that Turkish fighters and Syrian opposition groups focused on battling ISIS rather than each other.

Under the existing limits put in place by the Obama administration, the military can have up to 503 U.S. forces in Syria. But temporary personnel do not count against the cap. The movement of the Marines to Syria was first reported by The Washington Post.

Pentagon leaders sent a new plan to defeat ISIS to the White House late last month. It outlined a strategy that would likely increase the number of U.S. troops in Syria in order to better advise and enable the U.S.-backed Syrian fighters who will take on the battle for Raqqa.

The military has mapped out a series of options for the Syria fight, including increased artillery support, more Apache helicopters and a more robust training campaign.

U.S. officials say the battle for Raqqa will look much like the fight in neighboring Iraq, where local forces are in a fierce battle to retake the northern city of Mosul from ISIS.