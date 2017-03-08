Police: With baby on way, woman demanded heroin injection

CONCORD, N.H. — A woman in labor demanded a friend inject her with heroin and methamphetamine before firefighters arrived at their home and she gave birth while entering an ambulance, New Hampshire police said Wednesday.

Police in Concord arrested Felicia Farruggia, 29, of Concord, this week, about six months after her son was born. He is in state custody.

Police also arrested Rhianna Frenette, 37, of Belmont, who is accused of giving Farruggia the drugs. They're charged with felony reckless conduct. Frenette faces a misdemeanor count on the same offense.

“This case is just, honestly, absolutely appalling in my mind,” Lt. Sean Ford said. “No one died, but the risk to that child and to the mother. ... This stuff is just getting out of control.”

Both women were arraigned from jail on Wednesday; bail was set at $25,000 for Frenette and $15,000 for Farruggia. It wasn't immediately known whether they had attorneys; the public defender's office in Concord said it had no record that the cases were assigned.

A police affidavit said while at the hospital, the baby was in stable condition but was breathing rapidly, something that could have been caused by a number of conditions. His urine was positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. His mother's urine was positive for those drugs and benzodiazepine.