Industry players sharply criticize GOP health plan

WASHINGTON — Major associations representing physicians, hospitals, insurers and seniors all leveled sharp attacks Wednesday against the House GOP's plan to rewrite the Affordable Care Act, as some Republicans publicly questioned whether the measure can clear the House of Representatives.

While industry groups warned that the proposal could leave vulnerable Americans with fewer protections than they now have, GOP leaders pressed ahead, bringing legislation before two key committees that are expected to approve the bills by week's end. They were also working in concert with the White House to win over conservatives, who have complained that the proposal preserves too much of the current law.

The flurry of activity — including an evening meeting between President Trump and leaders from five skeptical conservative groups — created new uncertainty about the viability of Republicans' signature promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The day's events also showed the uneasy predicament facing House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., the proposal's chief booster, who described the plan Wednesday as a “conservative wish list” that would deliver on years of GOP campaign promises to reform the nation's health-care system.

“Right now I feel confident saying there aren't 218 votes for this,” said Rep. Scott Perry, R-York County, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, who was referring to the number of votes needed to pass the measure out of the House. Perry opposes the proposal.

House Republican leaders have given little indication that they will make anything but marginal changes to their plan, which would eliminate the requirements that all Americans obtain coverage or pay a tax penalty and that businesses with at least 50 employees provide insurance. The American Health Care Act would replace income-based subsidies with refundable tax credits based on age and income, charge individuals a 30 percent surcharge if they buy a plan after allowing their coverage to lapse, and phase out the law's more generous Medicaid funding over time.

While conservatives complained these changes don't go far enough, they have sparked criticism not just from Democrats but from moderate Republicans, AARP, the American Medical Association and the American Hospital Federation.

“We cannot support the AHCA as drafted because of the expected decline in health insurance coverage and the potential harm it would cause to vulnerable patient populations,” James Madara, chief executive of the American Medical Association and a doctor, wrote in a letter to committee leaders overseeing work on the bill.

Richard Pollack, CEO of the American Hospital Association, voiced similar fears, saying efforts to “restructure the Medicaid program” by shifting it from an entitlement program to one based on a per capita allocation “will have the effect of making significant reductions in a program that provides services for our most vulnerable populations, and already pays providers significantly less than the cost of providing care.”