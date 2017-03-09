Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Doctors tie Zika virus to heart problems in some adults

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, a Sucre municipality worker fumigates for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that transmit the Zika virus in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela. Ahead of the annual American College of Cardiology conference in Washington in March 2017, doctors say they have tied infection with the Zika virus to possible new heart problems in adults. The evidence is only in eight people in Venezuela and does not prove a link. It's too soon to know how often this might be happening, although it seems less common than the troubles the mosquito-borne virus has been causing for pregnant women and their fetuses. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Updated 1 hour ago

For the first time, doctors have tied infection with the Zika virus to possible new heart problems in adults.

The evidence so far is only in eight people in Venezuela, and is not enough to prove a link. It's also too soon to know how often this might be happening. The biggest trouble the mosquito-borne virus has been causing is for pregnant women and their fetuses.

“I think as awareness increases, the cases will start to show up more,” said Dr. Karina Gonzalez Carta, a Mayo Clinic research fellow working in Venezuela who investigated the heart cases.

She discussed them on an American College of Cardiology press call before a recent presentation at the group's meeting in Washington.

Many people infected with Zika will have no or only mild symptoms, such as fever, aches, an itchy rash or red eyes. But the virus has caused an epidemic of birth defects in the Caribbean and South America, notably babies with abnormally small heads and brains.

A report in June in the International Journal of Cardiology describes heart problems that have been seen from other viruses spread by mosquitoes, such as West Nile and ones that cause yellow fever, dengue fever and chikungunya.

Doctors have been watching for the same from Zika, and “we were surprised at the severity of the findings” in the Venezuela cases, Carta said.

She studied nine patients, ages 30 to 64, treated at the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Caracas who developed heart symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath and fatigue an average of 10 days after typical Zika symptoms began.

Only one had any prior heart-related problem — high blood pressure that was under control with medications — and all had lab tests confirming Zika infection. They were given extensive heart tests and were studied for an average of six months, starting in July.

Eight of the nine developed a dangerous heart rhythm problem, and six of the nine developed heart failure, which occurs when a weakened heart can't pump enough blood.

Doctors don't know if these problems will be permanent. So far, they haven't gone away although medicines have improved how patients feel.

Zika infections have been reported in more than 5,000 people in the United States, mostly travelers.

