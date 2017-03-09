Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
U.S. commander signals larger, longer U.S. presence in Syria

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2016 file photo, U.S. Central Command Command Commander, U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Votel speaks to reporters at the Pentagon. Votel says he has completed an exhaustive review of the Yemen raid that killed a Navy SEAL, and he concluded there were no lapses in judgment or decision making surrounding the operation, and he sees no need for additional investigations. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — The top U.S. commander in the Middle East signaled Thursday that there will be a larger and longer American military presence in Syria to accelerate the fight against the Islamic State group and quell friction within the complicated mix of warring factions there.

Gen. Joseph Votel, head of U.S. Central Command, told senators Thursday that he will need more conventional U.S. forces to ensure stability once the fight to defeat Islamic State militants in their self-declared capital of Raqqa is over. The U.S. military, he said, can't just leave once the fight is over because the Syrians will need help keeping ISIS out and ensuring the peaceful transition to local control.

Votel's testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee comes as a couple hundred Marines moved into Syria in recent days to bring in large artillery guns for the Raqqa fight, and another couple hundred Army Rangers went into northern Syria to tamp down skirmishes between Turkish and Syrian forces near the border.

“I think as we move towards the latter part of these operations into more of the stability and other aspects of the operations, we will see more conventional forces requirements,” Votel said. Until recently, the U.S. military presence in Syria was made up of special operations forces advising and assisting the U.S.-backed Syrian troops.

It will be critical, Votel said, to get humanitarian aid, basic working services and good local leaders in place in Raqqa so that businesses can return and the city can move on.

He also told senators that the United States is looking for options to ease the tensions with Turkey over the plan to use U.S.-backed Syrian Kurds in the fight to oust Islamic State fighters from Raqqa. But he offered no details on what those options could be.

The United States is considering arming the Syrian Kurdish forces, which the Pentagon considers the most effective fighters against ISIS fighers in northern and eastern Syria. But Turkey, a key NATO ally, considers the Syrian force, known as the YPG, a terrorist organization. Turkey wants to work with other Syrian opposition fighters known as the Free Syrian Army to liberate Raqqa.

Pentagon leaders sent a new plan to defeat ISIS to the White House late last month that included a variety of options for the ongoing fight in Iraq and Syria. The White House hasn't yet approved the plans, but the recent deployments into Syria suggest that President Donald Trump may be leaning toward giving the Pentagon greater flexibility to make routine combat decisions in the ISIS fight.

