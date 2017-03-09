Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Canada's fast-track visa program to lure top talent

Reuters | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

TORONTO — Canada on June 21 will launch a fast-track visa program designed to attract top global talent, the federal government said on Thursday, just as Silicon Valley's foreign workers feel the heat of President Donald Trump's curbs on immigration.

The plan, which will clear highly skilled workers for entry within two weeks, compared with a typical current wait of six to 12 months, was cheered by the country's technology sector, which has long struggled to attract top class executives and the brightest engineers while California and New York beckon.

“At a time when it is said that the world needs more Canada, to meet that demand while helping Canadian tech companies scale-up, now is the time Canada needs more of the world,” said Benjamin Bergen, executive director of the Council of Canadian Innovators, a group of chief executives of fast-growing tech companies.

The addition of the global talent stream to the government's temporary foreign worker program will help employers navigate the application process to hire foreign talent for jobs where there is a demonstrated gap in the Canadian labor market.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.