World

Slower winds in forecast could aid crews battling wildfires

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Zane Jackson embraces her daughter, Shelby Jackson, as they arrive to see their destroyed home for the first time in the Highlands subdivision on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Hutchinson, Kan. The home was destroyed in the wildfires Monday night. (Lindsey Bauman/The Hutchinson News via AP)

Updated 1 hour ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The winds fueling deadly wildfires that scorched vast swathes of land in four Plains states finally dropped Thursday, bringing hope to crews trying to contain the blazes.

Emergency personnel warned, however, that extremely dry conditions and hot spots could cause a flare-up, even in areas where there's “not much left to burn.”

Most of the burned land is in Kansas, where about 2,000 firefighters have been battling a series of blazes that consumed about 1,000 square miles and damaged or destroyed dozens of structures. The firefight Thursday was focused on four counties, down from 21 on Monday.

One blaze, encompassing two counties along Kansas' southern border with Oklahoma, is the largest wildfire on record in Kansas. Emergency officials said Thursday that crews are monitoring hot spots after the fire was 70 percent contained in Comanche County and 50 percent in Clark County.

In Clark County, where 625 square miles has been consumed, emergency management spokeswoman Allison Kuhns said: “Frankly, there is not much left to burn.” The state's sole fire victim was a semitrailer driver who succumbed to smoke in the county Monday after his rig jackknifed.

Kansas crews also are monitoring what's left of a fire near Hutchinson that destroyed nine homes and burned about 11 square miles, along with a Rooks County fire that is 97 percent contained.

No deaths were recorded in Colorado, where more than 45 square miles burned.

