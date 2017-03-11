Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Afghan official: 8 police killed in insider attack

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 8:27 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

KABUL, Afghanistan — At least eight members of the security forces were killed by two of their colleagues in southern Zabul province late Friday, An Afghan official said.

Both attackers fled the area after killing their colleagues in Shinkia district, Gul Islam Seyal, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Saturday.

The two policemen also took all the weapons and ammunition from the checkpoint, he said.

An investigation is underway to find out what caused the incident or if the two have links to insurgent groups, Seyal said.

Insider attacks are not unusual in Afghanistan. In a similar incident in late February, 11 police were shot and killed by a policeman from the same checkpoint in neighboring Helmand province.The attacker managed to flee in a police vehicle.

Separately on Saturday, in eastern Khost province a possible suicide bomber was shot and killed by security guards near the entrance to an airport, said Gen. Faizullah Ghyrat, provincial police chief in Khost.

“There were three suspects who wanted to get closer to the eastern gate of the airport. One was killed by the guards, and two others disappeared after the first one was killed,” Ghyrat said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Khost.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.