Afghan official: 8 police killed in insider attack

KABUL, Afghanistan — At least eight members of the security forces were killed by two of their colleagues in southern Zabul province late Friday, An Afghan official said.

Both attackers fled the area after killing their colleagues in Shinkia district, Gul Islam Seyal, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Saturday.

The two policemen also took all the weapons and ammunition from the checkpoint, he said.

An investigation is underway to find out what caused the incident or if the two have links to insurgent groups, Seyal said.

Insider attacks are not unusual in Afghanistan. In a similar incident in late February, 11 police were shot and killed by a policeman from the same checkpoint in neighboring Helmand province.The attacker managed to flee in a police vehicle.

Separately on Saturday, in eastern Khost province a possible suicide bomber was shot and killed by security guards near the entrance to an airport, said Gen. Faizullah Ghyrat, provincial police chief in Khost.

“There were three suspects who wanted to get closer to the eastern gate of the airport. One was killed by the guards, and two others disappeared after the first one was killed,” Ghyrat said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Khost.