Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Jolly green giant: 330-pound sea turtle released off Keys

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 9:19 p.m.
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital and U.S. Coast Guard staff release 'Jolly,' a 330-pound-female green sea turtle, off the Florida Keys near Marathon, Fla., Friday, March 10, 2017. The large turtle was discovered Feb. 8, 2017, entangled in several crab trap marker lines and was rescued. Hospital veterinary officials amputated a portion of the right rear flipper and the reptile quickly recovered. (Mariela Care/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Updated 29 minutes ago

MARATHON, Fla. — A 330-pound green sea turtle nicknamed Jolly has been released off the Florida Keys after convalescing from a partial flipper amputation.

Named after wildlife officers who helped rescue her last month, the adult female turtle was returned to the wild Friday. She had been rescued from being tangled in multiple crab trap lines.

Turtle Hospital's veterinary team partially amputated her right rear flipper, and Jolly quickly recovered.

Hospital manager Bette Zirkelbach says it was important to get the mature female back into the wild because turtle nesting season in the Florida Keys begins in April.

Zirkelbach says sea turtles aren't reproductive until they're 20 or 25 years old. She says Jolly is likely at least 50.

The green sea turtle is listed as a threatened species in the Atlantic Ocean.

The turtles have been known to grow to more than 800 pounds.

The species ts threatened by, destruction of its nesting habitat and encounters with boat propellers and fishing gear.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.