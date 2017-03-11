Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

St. Louis mayoral race holds lessons for black candidates

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 9:27 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

ST. LOUIS — A generation after St. Louis elected its first black mayor, many in the black community are convinced that unchecked egos cost them the chance to regain leadership.

Lyda Krewson, 64, a white alderwoman, defeated black city Treasurer Tishaura Jones by fewer than 900 votes in Tuesday's all-important Democratic primary. St. Louis is heavily Democratic, and Krewson will be the overwhelming favorite in the April 4 general election.

Krewson dominated in mostly white south St. Louis, while Jones and two other black candidates split the vote on the predominantly black north side, an outcome that holds an all-too-familiar lesson for black political hopefuls in major U.S. cities: Pitting blacks against each other can jeopardize the chances of any one of them winning against a strong white contender.

St. Louis University political scientist Ken Warren said that if just one of the competitive black candidates had dropped out, Jones would have won.

“The fact that the black community did not rally around one candidate makes it clear they spoiled their chances of being represented by a black mayor,” Warren said.

To thin the field of candidates, a city needs an influential black political elite capable of discouraging weaker contenders, said Emory University political scientist Michael Leo Owens.

“Evidently, in a place like St. Louis, that's clearly absent,” Owens said.

