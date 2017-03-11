Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Test meant to screen teachers instead weeded out minorities

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 9:27 p.m.
This March 8, 2017, photo shows the front page of a document explaining a certification exam known as the Academic Literacy Skills Test, designed to measure the reading and writing skills of aspiring teachers, in New York. New York state education officials are poised to scrap the test which critics say is racially biased, redundant and a poor predictor of who will succeed as teacher.

NEW YORK — New York education officials are poised to scrap a test designed to measure the reading and writing skills of people trying to become teachers, in part because an outsized percentage of black and Hispanic candidates fail.

The state Board of Regents on Monday is expected to adopt a task force's recommendation of eliminating the literacy exam, known as the Academic Literacy Skills Test.

Backers of the test say eliminating it could put weak teachers in classrooms. Critics of the examination said it is redundant and a poor predictor of who will succeed as a teacher.

“We want high standards, without a doubt. Not every given test is going to get us there,” said Leslie Soodak, a professor of education at Pace University who served on the task force that examined the state's teacher certification tests.

The literacy test was among four assessments introduced in the 2013-14 school year as part of an effort to raise the level of teaching in the state.

But the literacy test raised alarms from the beginning because just 46 percent of Hispanic test takers and 41 percent of black test takers passed it on the first try, compared with 64 percent of white candidates.

A federal judge ruled in 2015 that the test was not discriminatory, but faculty members at education schools say a test that screens out so many minorities is problematic.

“Having a white workforce really doesn't match our student body anymore,” Soodak said.

Kate Walsh, the president of National Council on Teacher Quality, which pushes for higher standards for teachers, said that blacks and Latinos don't score as well as whites on the literacy test because of factors like poverty and the legacy of racism.

“There's not a test in the country that doesn't have disproportionate performance on the part of blacks and Latinos,” Walsh said.

But she said getting rid of the literacy test would be “a crying shame.”

