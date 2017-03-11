Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Ex-tent prison in Texas, site of 2015 riot, to be sold

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 9:51 p.m.

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas — A former tent-city prison largely destroyed in a 2015 inmate riot will be sold by a South Texas county to a private prison company in a move that could boost area employment.

Willacy County commissioners approved the sale to Management and Training Corp., the Valley Morning Star reported. The Utah-based company has operated the prison since it opened in 2006. The Willacy County Correctional Center in Raymondville was a 3,000-bed minimum-security unit largely made up of tent-like domes. After the February 2015 riot, the unit was uninhabitable and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons canceled its contract with MTC.

The closure of the prison led to 400 employee layoffs, slashing a third of Willacy County's $8.1 million general fund budget.

Commissioner Oscar DeLuna says the county agreed Tuesday to sell the 53-acre facility for the amount owed on its bonds. MTC also will pay Willacy County $3 daily for each inmate to be held there. The county will also receive annual property tax revenue from the facility, though the amount is dependent on an appraisal.

“It's a great deal,” according to DeLuna.

