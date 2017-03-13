Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Authorities: Kidnapped woman found alive, husband arrested

The Associated Press | Monday, March 13, 2017, 7:09 p.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

TAMPA — Authorities arrested a Florida a man suspected of kidnapping his estranged wife and rescued the woman, who had only minor injuries when she was spotted over the weekend screaming, with her hands bound behind her back, a sheriff said Monday.

Trevor Steven Summers, 39, was taken into custody after authorities received a tip that the couple was at The Inn at Little Harbor Resort in Ruskin, which is just south of Tampa, Hillsborough County Sheriff David Gee said. Summers was taken to a hospital for a self-inflicted wound, but it was not life-threatening.

Summers' life appeared to unravel after he pleaded guilty to a wire fraud and conspiracy scheme in Philadelphia federal court last September, according to the Tampa Bay Times. He is set to be sentenced Wednesday.

Since his guilty plea, his wife filed for divorce and each of them had taken restraining orders out on one another. The couple married in 2001. They have five children ranging from 3 to 14 years old.

When police found the couple, Alisa Summers, 37, had cuts on her wrists that may require stitches, the sheriff said. He didn't know how she was injured.

The kidnapping apparently took place late Friday or early Saturday when Trevor Summers convinced the couple's 14-year-old daughter to drive her siblings to his house. The sheriff said Trevor Summers also convinced the daughter to leave a window open at their mother's house, which is apparently how he got inside and abducted her.

On Saturday night, witnesses told deputies they saw a screaming woman — whose hands were tied behind her back — being forced into her SUV in the parking lot of a Tampa pharmacy. The sheriff said witnesses provided them with a license plate number, which they traced to the Summers. The estranged couple was found in the SUV at the resort.

Federal prosecutors had accused Trevor Summers and a co-defendant of falsely claiming to hold patents on straws that could be printed with safe ink. Prosecutors said the men concocted a scheme to defraud investors out of at least $345,000, according to the Times report. The co-defendant was found guilty by a jury.

On Oct. 31, Summers' wife asked a Hillsborough County judge for a domestic violence injunction, but it was dismissed on Nov. 10. A month later she filed for divorce. Court records show Alisa Summers filed for another protective order on Feb. 21.

In it, she claimed that during a meeting at Trevor Summer's home to discuss a divorce settlement, he pulled a knife on her, threatened to bind her with duct tape and rope, and held her against her will for several hours. She called 911 and waited on deputies at a gas station. Sheriff's officials said an arrest wasn't made because all deputies had to go on were the couple's conflicting statements.

On Feb. 22, he filed for a protective order against his wife, claiming she fabricated the previous day's allegations. He accused her of angrily pushing their 12-year-old son into a corner.

Hope Lefeber, Summers' attorney in the federal case, told the Times she was shocked to hear about the latest allegations. If proven true, she said they could impact his federal sentence.

“I know he always wanted to work out his marriage,” she said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.