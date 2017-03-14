Poland accuses Minn.man, 98, of ordering a massacre by Nazi unit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's unclear whether the Nazi unit commander knew precisely who had killed an officer in an attack near a Polish village — but there was no doubt about who was going to be punished.

In the summer of 1944, the commander turned his attention to civilians in two Polish villages and ordered his troops: “Liquidate all the residents.”

The next morning, according to the Guardian, soldiers started setting villagers' homes on fire, then shooting anyone who tried to get away.

Vasyl Malazhenski, a soldier in the company, recounted that he “could see the dead bodies of the killed residents: men, women, children.”

For decades, the commander who ordered the atrocity remained unknown, his war crimes unpunished even as Nazis and their collaborators have been pursued around the world.

Now, Polish authorities say, they know the identity of the man who issued the kill order for the Polish villagers.

After the Germans surrendered and the war ended, the commander allegedly slipped into the United States, lied about his military service and settled into a squat, one-story brick house in Minneapolis, according to the Associated Press.

Poland announced Monday that it will seek the arrest and extradition of Michael Karkoc, a 98-year-old U.S. citizen who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Prosecutors are seeking his extradition despite his disease.