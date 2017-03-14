'A real kick in the rear': Northeast blasted by snow

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — A blustery late-season storm plastered the Northeast with sleet and snow Tuesday, paralyzing much of the Washington-to-Boston corridor after a stretch of unusually mild winter weather that had people thinking spring was already here.

The powerful nor'easter fell well short of the predicted snow totals in New York and Philadelphia but unloaded 1 to 2 feet in many places inland, grounded more than 6,000 flights and knocked out power to nearly a quarter-million customers from Virginia northward.

By the time it reached Massachusetts, it had turned into a blizzard, with near hurricane-force wind gusting over 70 mph along the coast and waves crashing over the seawalls. Up to a foot of snow was expected in the Boston area.

It was easily the biggest storm in a merciful winter that had mostly spared the Northeast, and many weren't happy about it.

“It's horrible,” said retired gumball-machine technician Don Zimmerman, of Lemoyne, Cumberland County, using a snowblower to clear the sidewalk along his block. “I thought winter was out of here. ... It's a real kick in the rear.”

While people mostly heeded dire warnings to stay home and off the roads, police said a 16-year-old girl was killed when she lost control of her car on a snowy road and hit a tree in Gilford, N.H.

The storm closed schools in cities big and small, Amtrak suspended service and the post office halted mail delivery.

Philadelphia and New York City got anywhere from a few inches of snow to around half a foot before the storm switched over mostly to sleet; forecasters had predicted a foot or more. In New Jersey, which saw rain or just a little snow in many areas, Gov. Chris Christie called the storm an “underperformer.” But officials warned of dangerous ice.

Inland areas, meanwhile, got hit hard. Harrisburg, and Worcester, Mass., received a foot or more of snow. The Binghamton, N.Y., area got over 2 feet, while Vernon, N.J., had at least 19 inches.

In Pennsylvania, snowplows and state troopers escorted a 23-month-old child in need of a heart transplant 80 miles between hospitals. Gov. Tom Wolf said the youngster made the trip safely.

State transportation officials have lifted speed and vehicle restrictions on the northeast extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstates 80 and 81 as the winter storm moves out of the commonwealth.

Officials warn, however, that Interstate 84 remains closed to all trucks since New York has closed that interstate within its borders.

The storm came just days after the region saw temperatures climb into the 60s, and less than a week before the official start of spring. February, too, was remarkably warm.

“The winters seem to be upside down now. January and February are nice and then March and April seem to be more wintry than they were in the past,” said Bob Clifford, who ventured out on an early morning grocery run for his family in Altamont, near Albany.

His advice: “Just hide inside. Hibernate.”

In the nation's capital, non-essential federal employees were given the option of reporting three hours late, taking the day off or working from home. The city got less than 2 inches of snow.