Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Changes to health bill put on table

Wire Reports | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 10:27 p.m.

Updated 50 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — President Trump and congressional leaders are weighing changes to their plan to dismantle the Obamacare health law, a White House spokesman said Tuesday, as Republicans defended their effort because of an estimate that it would cause 14 million Americans to lose insurance next year.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said White House officials and leaders in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives were considering whether to tweak their bill, which faces growing doubts within party ranks.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Monday estimated that by 2026, the plan would boost the number of people without health insurance by 24 million.

Those findings prompted a few Republican defections and made it tougher for the Republican president to sell his first major piece of legislation. Trump hopes to deliver on a longtime pledge by his political party to undo former President Obama's signature domestic policy achievement.

Trump spoke by phone on Tuesday with House Speaker Paul Ryan and with Joseph Swedish, chief executive of managed care company Anthem Inc. He has hosted Republicans at the White House recently.

“Part of the reason we are engaging with these individuals is to hear their ideas,” Spicer said. “We are obviously in talks with House leadership about the contents.”

The debate comes as voter interest in the issue rises. Healthcare was a top priority for Americans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,747 people in March. Sixteen percent picked healthcare as their No. 1 issue, compared with 14 percent for the economy and 11 percent who chose terrorism.

It was the first time healthcare topped the list since the poll started in 2012. The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of accuracy, of 3 percentage points.

Republicans' plan to replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, would repeal a penalty against Americans who do not buy health insurance and slash spending on the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled.

It would also revamp tax subsidies that help people buy insurance if they do not get it from work. The amounts would be based on age, not income.

Democrats say the Republican plan would hurt the elderly, the poor and working families but give tax cuts to the rich. Doctors, hospitals and advocates for patients and senior citizens also have panned it.

According to an example provided by the CBO, a 64-year-old who earns $26,500 a year would see her premiums increase from $1,700 to $14,600 under the Republican system.

After the CBO report, some House Republicans pulled support. Rep. Leonard Lance of New Jersey, who said the report “modified the dynamic,” said the bill could not pass the Senate.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.