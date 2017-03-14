Changes to health bill put on table

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — President Trump and congressional leaders are weighing changes to their plan to dismantle the Obamacare health law, a White House spokesman said Tuesday, as Republicans defended their effort because of an estimate that it would cause 14 million Americans to lose insurance next year.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said White House officials and leaders in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives were considering whether to tweak their bill, which faces growing doubts within party ranks.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Monday estimated that by 2026, the plan would boost the number of people without health insurance by 24 million.

Those findings prompted a few Republican defections and made it tougher for the Republican president to sell his first major piece of legislation. Trump hopes to deliver on a longtime pledge by his political party to undo former President Obama's signature domestic policy achievement.

Trump spoke by phone on Tuesday with House Speaker Paul Ryan and with Joseph Swedish, chief executive of managed care company Anthem Inc. He has hosted Republicans at the White House recently.

“Part of the reason we are engaging with these individuals is to hear their ideas,” Spicer said. “We are obviously in talks with House leadership about the contents.”

The debate comes as voter interest in the issue rises. Healthcare was a top priority for Americans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,747 people in March. Sixteen percent picked healthcare as their No. 1 issue, compared with 14 percent for the economy and 11 percent who chose terrorism.

It was the first time healthcare topped the list since the poll started in 2012. The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of accuracy, of 3 percentage points.

Republicans' plan to replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, would repeal a penalty against Americans who do not buy health insurance and slash spending on the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled.

It would also revamp tax subsidies that help people buy insurance if they do not get it from work. The amounts would be based on age, not income.

Democrats say the Republican plan would hurt the elderly, the poor and working families but give tax cuts to the rich. Doctors, hospitals and advocates for patients and senior citizens also have panned it.

According to an example provided by the CBO, a 64-year-old who earns $26,500 a year would see her premiums increase from $1,700 to $14,600 under the Republican system.

After the CBO report, some House Republicans pulled support. Rep. Leonard Lance of New Jersey, who said the report “modified the dynamic,” said the bill could not pass the Senate.