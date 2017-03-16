Tillerson says North Korea has nothing to fear from U.S.

TOKYO — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Thursday that North Korea has nothing to fear from the United States or its allies in the region while calling for a new approach to efforts to dismantle the nation's nuclear program.

Tillerson, on his first trip to Asia since being confirmed six weeks ago, said that 20 years of diplomatic efforts had failed to stop North Korea from pursuing nuclear weapons. At a joint briefing in Tokyo with Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, he called for a strong alliance of the United States, Japan and South Korea to counter Kim Jong Un's regime.

“North Korea and its people need not fear the United States or their neighbors in the region who seek only to live in peace with North Korea,” Tillerson said. “With this in mind, the United States calls on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and refrain from any further provocations.”

Tillerson's comments appeared to address concerns from China, which has long held that North Korea pursued nuclear weapons out of fear that the United States wants to topple the regime established by Kim Jong Un's grandfather after World War II. President Trump's administration is reviewing the United States' policy toward North Korea, with all options on the table.

China, North Korea's major ally, this month called for a compromise in which Kim's regime halts it nuclear and missile programs in exchange for the United States and South Korea canceling major military exercises. The United States said it isn't ready to engage with North Korea until it stops its “bad behavior,” reflecting the Obama administration's policy to refuse to enter talks unless Kim's regime agreed to drop its nuclear ambitions.

Tillerson, who plans to stop in South Korea on Friday before heading to Beijing, said China had a major role to play in a solution for North Korea.

“There will be no solution to the Northern Korean crisis that doesn't involve a diplomatic compromise with Beijing,” said Ashley Townshend, research fellow at the U.S. studies center at the University of Sydney. “We need to get rid of the pre-conditions” to have a diplomatic solution, he said.