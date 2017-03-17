Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

U.S. denies striking mosque in Syria

The Associated Press | Friday, March 17, 2017, 10:21 p.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

BEIRUT — The United States struck an al-Qaida gathering in northern Syria, killing dozens of terrorists, U.S. officials said Friday. They said they found no basis for reports that civilians were killed.

Syrian opposition activists said around 40 people, mostly civilians, were killed in a mosque in the area, accusing the U.S.-led coalition of carrying out the airstrike Thursday evening.

Friday prayers were canceled across rebel-held parts of northern Syria after the airstrike that opposition activists and paramedics said struck the crowded Omar Ibn al-Khattab Mosque in the Jeeneh district in Aleppo province, killing and wounding dozens of people, some of whom were left trapped under the rubble.

U.S. Army Maj. Josh Jacques, a U.S. Central Command spokesman, said the U.S. did not target or strike a mosque.

“We targeted an al-Qaida gathering across the street from a mosque. The mosque does not appear to be damaged following the strike,” he said.

Later, a Pentagon spokesman, Eric Pahon, said U.S. surveillance of the target area indicated evening prayers already had concluded before the attack. He said the building that was struck was a “partially constructed community meeting hall” that al-Qaida leaders used to gather and “as a place to educate and indoctrinate al-Qaida fighters.”

“Initial assessments based upon post-strike analysis do not indicate civilian casualties,” Pahon said. He said the Pentagon would investigate any credible allegations it received.

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, another Pentagon spokesman, said officials weren't aware of any such credible assessment.

