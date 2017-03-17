Trump sidesteps blame over wiretap row with Britain
WASHINGTON — President Trump refused to back down Friday from his explosive claim that Barack Obama wiretapped his phones and sidestepped any blame for the White House decision to highlight an unverified report that Britain helped with the alleged surveillance.
In brushing off the row with perhaps America's closest ally, Trump revived another: the Obama administration's monitoring of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's calls.
“At least we have something in common, perhaps,” Trump quipped during a joint news conference with Merkel.
On Thursday, spokesman Sean Spicer turned to a Fox News analyst's contention that GCHQ, the British electronic intelligence agency, had helped Obama wiretap Trump. Fox News anchor Shepard Smith said Friday that the network could not independently verify reports from Andrew Napolitano, a former judge and commentator who has met with Trump.
The GCHQ vigorously denied the charges in a rare public statement.