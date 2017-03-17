Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Portland pilot program puts homeless in residents' backyards

The Associated Press | Friday, March 17, 2017, 10:51 p.m.

Updated 54 minutes ago

PORTLAND, Ore. — Faced with an intractable homeless problem, officials in Portland are thinking inside the box.

A handful of homeless families will soon move into tiny, government-constructed modular units in the backyards of willing homeowners. Under the pilot program taking effect this summer, the homeowners will take over the heated, fully plumbed tiny houses in five years and can use them for rental income.

The project, called A Place for You, is believed to be the first in the nation to recruit stable residents to address a homeless crisis that's gotten so bad the city last year declared a state of emergency and made it legal to sleep on the street.

Portland has an affordable rental shortage of 24,000 units and nearly 4,000 people sleep on the street, in a shelter or in transitional housing each night. Residents just passed a $260 million housing bond, but it will be two years before those units are ready, said Mary Li, director of Multnomah County's new Idea Lab, which developed the concept.

The first phase is very small — likely just four families — with hopes to expand significantly if it works out or regroup if there are problems, Li said.

“We said to ourselves, ‘What does FEMA do when they have to house 10,000 people after an earthquake?' Well, they grab a bunch of trailers and they plop them in a field,” she said.

“Well, there's underutilized space in people's backyards. What if we provide a lower-cost — but very habitable option — in people's backyards?”

About 200 homeowners have signed up to learn more after Multnomah County's project was first made public this week by the city's alternative weekly paper.

Housing officials are still ironing out many details, but they will buy the first four modular units with $365,000 in government money and a charitable donation. The 200-square-foot units under consideration will be large enough to house an adult and one — or possibly two — children, Li said.

All families will be screened and the homeowner and the tenants will sign a lease that spells out what behaviors won't be tolerated.

