Donald Trump's claims of 'vast' German NATO debt rebutted

Fresh off the heels of a dust-up with Britain, President Donald Trump attacked another key ally — Germany.

At a news conference Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump “reiterated” his “need for our NATO allies to pay their fair share for the cost of defense.” He followed up Saturday with an impolitic double-barreled tweet shot, writing that Germany owes America “vast sums of money” for NATO. And, he argued, the United States should be paid more “for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides.”

Security experts quickly attacked the flaws in Trump's logic. On Twitter, former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder wrote that increased defense spending in Germany isn't transferred to the United States. He also pointed out that NATO decided to make the 2 percent requirement mandatory just a couple of years ago. The alliance gave all member states until 2024 to reach that goal, and Germany is on track.

“Trump's comments misrepresent the way NATO functions,” Daalder said. “The president keeps saying that we need to be paid by the Europeans for the fact that we have troops in Europe or provide defense there. But that's not how it works.”

Despite such critiques, this line of argument has been a near-constant refrain for Trump and his administration. Since the campaign, he's argued that other countries aren't contributing what they should for the defense alliance. NATO members are urged to contribute 2 percent of their GDP to defense spending. Germany pays 1.2 percent; the United States kicks in more than 3 percent. Four other countries also meet their obligation, including Greece, Estonia, Poland and Britain.

Those numbers, though, don't tell the whole story.

Since World War II, Germany has intentionally kept its military small. The country defines itself by its pacifism and its commitment to the idea of “never again.” Germany's defense spending — or lack thereof — has frequently been criticized and mocked. In 2014, for instance, German forces made headlines when they were forced to use broomsticks instead of machine guns during a NATO exercise, exposing the state of the country's underequipped military.

But, Germans argue, they make up for that in other ways. As Merkel argued in a speech last month, mutual security goes beyond military spending. International development aid for hospitals and schools, for example, does as much for peace as warheads in Europe. “When we help people in their home countries to live a better life and thereby prevent crises, this is also a contribution to security,” Merkel said in Munich. “So I will not be drawn into a debate about who is more military-minded and who is less.”

She and other German leaders also point out that they're bearing the brunt of the Syrian refugee crisis, spending 30 billion to 40 billion euros a year. If that were included in the tally, they say, they'd be putting more than 2 percent of their budget a year toward security. (They're also quick to note that U.S. military interventions are one reason there are so many displaced people from the Middle East.)

Not everyone agrees. For the countries on Europe's eastern border — places such as Poland, Latvia and Lithuania — military might isn't an abstract idea but an insurance policy against Russian invasion.