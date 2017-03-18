Prosecution for attack over Twitter may be 1st

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The arrest of a Salisbury, Md., man accused of giving a well-known journalist a seizure by sending him a flashing image online represents a new kind of prosecution for a new kind of crime.

The journalist, Newsweek's Kurt Eichenwald, suffered a seizure in Dallas after viewing the flashing animation when he received it via Twitter late last year, according to a statement from the Justice Department. Eichenwald had written about his epilepsy and publicly described a similar attack several weeks before the Dec. 15 incident, and authorities said the alleged attacker sent Eichenwald the image in an attempt to hurt him as revenge for what he saw as the reporter's critical coverage of President Donald Trump.

Experts on cybersecurity said the incident was not the first in which technology was used to expose medically vulnerable people to injury, but some said it was the first time they've heard of prosecutors bringing criminal charges in such a case.

“This is a new era,” said Kevin Fu, a computer scientist at the University of Michigan.

Authorities took John Rayne Rivello into custody Friday on suspicion of sending Eichenwald the image along with the message: “You deserve a seizure for your post.” Rivello has no previous criminal history, according to public records.

Legal experts compared the alleged crime to sending a letter bomb in the mail, or to purposely giving a person a dangerous allergic reaction.