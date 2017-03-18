Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Young candidate seeks seat on newly formed city's council

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 18, 2017, 10:03 p.m.
Mary-Pat Hector founded the nonprofit Youth in Action USA, which works to mobilize young people to solve problems in their communities at age 15.

At 19, she's barely old enough to vote.

But Mary-Pat Hector of Lithonia, Ga., says her aspirations are much bigger than her age and she's hoping Tuesday's election is another step in her journey.

Hector, a Spelman College sophomore, is the youngest candidate in the race to fill one of five seats on the city council for the newly formed City of Stonecrest. Getting on the ballot, however, hasn't been easy.

An opponent challenged her candidacy, questioning her eligibility based on her age. Georgia law requires candidates to be at least 21 years old unless a city charter specifically makes an exception. The DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections ruled that Hector could run because the city's charter doesn't specifically mention an age restriction.

Hector said her age shouldn't be an issue.

“Just because I'm young doesn't mean I lack experience,” she said.

Hector, who is studying political science and comparative women's studies, said she's happy her candidacy has sparked debate.

The other candidates in the council race are former Atlanta police investigator Geraldine Champion; former DeKalb County School Board member Jesse “Jay” Cunningham; Jonathan “JP” Phillips, a homeowners' association chief; and George Turner Jr., president of the county's District 5 Community Council, who challenged Hector's candidacy.

Hector said several people have told her she “should wait my turn” but she doesn't embrace that philosophy.

Hector said Stonecrest was formed to create economic development. “But a city that centers on economic development won't happen if we don't educate our kids or curb violence.”

