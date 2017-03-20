Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trees toppled at Ghana waterfall during storm, killing 19

The Associated Press | Monday, March 20, 2017, 7:48 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

ACCRA, Ghana — A rainstorm toppled trees onto people at Ghana's Kintampo Waterfall, killing at least 19, most of them students who were visiting and swimming at the tourist site north of the capital, officials said Monday.

Early reports had blamed Sunday's disaster on a single large tree and estimates from local officials on the number of dead had varied during the day, ranging from 17 to 20.

As of Monday night, the bodies of 13 Methodist Senior High School students, three University of Energy and Natural Resources students and three local residents had been recovered at the waterfall in the Brong Ahafo region, some 257 miles north of the capital, Accra, said the Kintampo municipal co-ordinating director, Siegfried Kwame Addo.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia led a delegation of officials who visited relatives of those who died to express the government's condolences, state-owned Ghana News Agency reported.

Bawumia told the bereaved families that the government would provide burials. He described the accident as a “tragic shock to the nation” and asked the families of the deceased, as well as the chiefs and people of Kintampo, to remain calm and allow security agencies to investigate, the news agency reported.

Tourism Minister Catherine Afeku, who was in the delegation, expressed sympathies to the victims' relatives. “We extend our condolences to the families of the dead and pray for the injured who have been rushed to the Kintampo and Techiman General Hospitals,” she said.

Afeku said the government would put into place security measures at the waterfall and other tourist sites in Ghana to improve the safety of tourists and others.

Paul M. Agyemang, a fire officer who lives in Kintampo, posted a video on his Facebook page showing rescuers searching in the brown muddied water below a large waterfall while the bodies of 10 young students lay on the grass.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.