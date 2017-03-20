Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

DHS names local jails that release immigrants

The Associated Press | Monday, March 20, 2017, 10:42 p.m.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is naming some names in its efforts to shame local jails that don't cooperate with immigration authorities. It's putting the spotlight on Travis County, Texas, home of liberal Austin.

The administration released a list of 206 cases of immigrants released from custody despite requests from federal agents to keep them locked up. Roughly two-thirds were from Travis County.

The 206 figure is somewhat murky. It doesn't represent all the cases in which immigration authorities sought custody of people facing criminal charges, with major cities like New York and Los Angeles underrepresented on the list. It's also unclear what period it covers. The cases were identified by the administration between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, but most of the detention requests had been made before then, as far back as early 2014. Also unclear is the status of the immigrants — whether some are in federal or state custody.

The release of the list by Immigration and Customs Enforcement was prompted by an executive order signed by President Trump in January. That order called on the government to document which local jurisdictions aren't cooperating with federal efforts to find and deport immigrants in the country illegally.

Trump has made immigration a key issue in his administration and has promised to deport “bad dudes.”

