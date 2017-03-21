Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Cities reject White House immigration report

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 11:45 p.m.

Updated 9 minutes ago

AUSTIN — City officials and sheriffs around the country lashed out Tuesday at a White House report aiming to shame them over what the Trump administration sees as lax immigration policies, saying it includes wrong or misleading information about recent arrests of immigrants or their jail policies.

The pushback was not just from liberal local governments at odds with President Trump over immigration crackdowns and his promise to deport “bad dudes” living in the United States illegally. In Texas, the elected Republican sheriff of conservative Williamson County said his jail didn't refuse four recent immigration detainer requests, as claimed.

The list was prompted by an executive order signed by Trump in January that called on the government to document which local jurisdictions aren't cooperating with federal efforts to find and deport immigrants in the country illegally.

The first list was released Monday, citing 206 examples of immigrants who were said to have been released from custody by local jails despite requests from federal agents. The requests, often called “detainers,” have taken on a greater role in the immigration debate under Trump, who strenuously opposes local policies that grant leniency to people in the country illegally.

Many “sanctuary cities” choose to not honor the requests when immigrants complete their sentences and are released from jail.

City and county officials in Oregon, Rhode Island and Texas either disputed how the report characterized their handling of immigrant arrests or challenged some of the cases. Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody called the report from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement “misleading.”

The list was published as some cities and counties are concerned about the administration pulling federal funding over so-called “sanctuary cities,” something the president has vowed to do.

An ICE spokeswoman did not immediately comment on the disputed reports. The agency has already acknowledged some mistakes.

