World

Congress backs bill to lift Obama limits on Alaska hunting

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Congress has approved a bill that would allow aerial hunting of grizzly bears and killing of bears and wolves near dens on federal lands in Alaska.

The Senate gave final legislative approval Tuesday to a measure that repeals an Obama-era rule on hunting on Alaska's 16 national wildlife refuges. The Fish and Wildlife Service said last year the rule would promote ethical hunting practices while maintaining sustainable populations of bears, wolves and coyotes.

Alaska's three GOP lawmakers said the rule undermines the state's ability to manage fish and wildlife on refuge lands — one-fifth of Alaska's land mass. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said the rule fundamentally changes Alaska's relationship with the Fish and Wildlife Service “from one of cooperation to subservience.”

The Senate approved the measure, 52-47, sending it to the president. The House approved the measure last month.

Democrats and environmental groups protested the action, saying Congress was sanctioning inhumane treatment of animals.

“This isn't about states' rights,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash. “It's not about prohibiting hunting. ... It's about how we can manage these wildlife refuges to the degree that agencies believe are necessary for the preservation of these wildlife heritage areas.”

