Tillerson to make Moscow visit

The State Department would give no details Tuesday about a planned trip by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow next month, but the visit appears to be a stand-in for any immediate meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tillerson, who drew skepticism from Democrats and some Republicans for his ties to Russia and Putin when he headed oil giant ExxonMobil, will be the first high-level Trump administration emissary to go to Moscow.

The trip could provide insight into how the Trump administration will approach Russia, even as the FBI says it is investigating the Kremlin's intervention in the 2016 election and possible coordination between the Trump campaign and officials in Moscow.

A U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Tillerson's upcoming travel had said Monday that Tillerson would make the trip in mid-April. The same official confirmed that Tillerson would skip a meeting among foreign ministers of NATO member countries the previous week in Italy. Tillerson is expected to attend Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida instead.

On Tuesday, U.S. officials said there might be an attempt to reschedule the NATO meeting so Tillerson can attend.

Although Tillerson has already met with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on the sidelines of a diplomatic meeting in Germany, doing so on Russian soil sends a different message in both countries. Many meetings among U.S. and Russian diplomats have taken place in third countries to avoid the appearance that one side is bowing to the other.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner declined to discuss the trip Tuesday. A White House spokesman did not respond to questions about the timing and agenda for the trip or the political thinking behind it.

The Kremlin said in February that a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin might be possible before the two attend the Group of 20 summit meeting in Germany in July. That will be the first time they are scheduled to be in the same place at the same time.

Slovenia, where first lady Melania Trump was born, has offered to host a separate meeting between the two leaders.