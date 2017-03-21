Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Tillerson to make Moscow visit

The Washington Post | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 50 minutes ago

The State Department would give no details Tuesday about a planned trip by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow next month, but the visit appears to be a stand-in for any immediate meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tillerson, who drew skepticism from Democrats and some Republicans for his ties to Russia and Putin when he headed oil giant ExxonMobil, will be the first high-level Trump administration emissary to go to Moscow.

The trip could provide insight into how the Trump administration will approach Russia, even as the FBI says it is investigating the Kremlin's intervention in the 2016 election and possible coordination between the Trump campaign and officials in Moscow.

A U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Tillerson's upcoming travel had said Monday that Tillerson would make the trip in mid-April. The same official confirmed that Tillerson would skip a meeting among foreign ministers of NATO member countries the previous week in Italy. Tillerson is expected to attend Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida instead.

On Tuesday, U.S. officials said there might be an attempt to reschedule the NATO meeting so Tillerson can attend.

Although Tillerson has already met with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on the sidelines of a diplomatic meeting in Germany, doing so on Russian soil sends a different message in both countries. Many meetings among U.S. and Russian diplomats have taken place in third countries to avoid the appearance that one side is bowing to the other.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner declined to discuss the trip Tuesday. A White House spokesman did not respond to questions about the timing and agenda for the trip or the political thinking behind it.

The Kremlin said in February that a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin might be possible before the two attend the Group of 20 summit meeting in Germany in July. That will be the first time they are scheduled to be in the same place at the same time.

Slovenia, where first lady Melania Trump was born, has offered to host a separate meeting between the two leaders.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.