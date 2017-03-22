Labor nominee Acosta questioned on work record

WASHINGTON — Labor secretary nominee Alexander Acosta refrained on Wednesday from backing key Obama-era rules that have been in limbo since the election.

Acosta, 48, would not say during his confirmation hearing whether he supported rules that would expand eligibility for overtime pay or restrict the advice given to retirement savers, citing orders from President Trump to review and scale back regulations.

The nominee also faced questions about some of the most trying moments in his career, including his handling of political hiring that went on under his watch at the Justice Department and a controversial plea deal he cut with wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.

His responses at times frustrated some Democrats on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, who are worried Acosta may not do enough to challenge the White House to make sure workers are protected.

Sen. Patty Murray, Wash., ranking Democratic member of the Senate HELP committee raised concerns about Acosta's time at the civil rights division of the Justice Department. An investigation from the Office of the Inspector General found that Acosta “did not take sufficient action” as assistant attorney general of the division to supervise a former senior division official who was “inappropriately” hiring mostly conservative attorneys.

“I want to know if you will bow to political pressure,” Murray asked during the hearing.

Acosta said that he deeply regretted the incident, which he acknowledged happened on his “watch,” and he assured senators that he would “not allow” political hiring to take place at the Labor Department if he were confirmed. But when pressed on how he would handle political pressure, he replied that Trump would be his “boss.”

“We all work for the president, and we all will ultimately follow his direction unless we feel like we can't,” Acosta said.

During the questioning, Democrats also pressed Acosta on how he would handle pending rules that would affect workers and retirement savers. A few senators, including Murray and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., asked Acosta how he would handle a rule that would expand the number of workers eligible for overtime pay, which was finalized last year by the Labor Department but is being challenged in court.

The rule would more than double the income threshold that determines which workers should be eligible for overtime pay. Anyone earning less than $47,500 a year would be paid time and a half when they work more than 40 hours a week, up from the current threshold of $23,660 a year.

Acosta said it was “unfortunate” the rule had not been updated in more than a decade because life has “become more expensive.” But he said doubling the salary threshold may “create a stress on the system,” including costs for businesses.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., grew frustrated by Acosta's general responses to how he would treat some regulations. In one tense exchange, she asked him if he would uphold a rule finalized last year that would require brokers working with retirement savers to put their clients' interests ahead of their own.

But Acosta would not say whether he supports the regulation, saying he would comply with Trump's executive order, which asked the Labor Department to reevaluate the rule and determine if it will limit investors' options or increase litigation.

“You have dodged every one of my questions,” Warren said. “If you can't give me straight answers on your views on this and commit to stand up for workers on these obvious and very important issues then I don't have any confidence you're the right person for this job.”