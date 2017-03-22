Supreme Court pick grilled; GOP confidence grows

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — Democratic senators more aggressively questioned Judge Neil Gorsuch on Wednesday in hopes of drawing him out on his potential independence from President Trump, while Republicans began congratulating him — signaling they anticipate his successful confirmation to the Supreme Court.

On the third day of his confirmation hearing, Gorsuch faced more questions on abortion rights, money in politics and a Supreme Court ruling issued on Wednesday morning that reversed a decision of his appeals court.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee became increasingly frustrated by Gorsuch's bland answers. “You have been very much able to avoid any specificity like no one I have ever seen before,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

When pressed by Sen. Amy Klobacher, D-Minn., on various noncommittal answers, Gorsuch said it would be wrong for him to be more candid about what he would do on the bench. “It's like a campaign promise for office, it seems to me,” Gorsuch said.

Klobacher responded: “We have to figure out what your philosophy is.”

Democrats and Republicans seemed pretty sure that Gorsuch would be a conservative very much in the mold of the justice he would replace, Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016.

The politics of the nomination again were at center stage. When Gorsuch said he did not think of judges as Democrats or Republicans, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii,responded if that were true, the committee would be considering the man President Obama nominated, Judge Merrick Garland. Senate Republicans denied Garland a hearing and a vote on his nomination.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., pressing Gorsuch on the issue of campaign finance, said “commentators” now describe the Supreme Court “as instruments of the Republican Party.”

Gorsuch put both hands to his chest and responded he was “distressed that you think that judges or the Supreme Court is an organ of a party.”

But partisan rancor over Supreme Court nominations is not new, and Republicans were less interested in questioning Gorsuch than congratulating him.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who has participated in 14 Supreme Court confirmation hearings, told Gorsuch, “I've seen an awful lot of great people in the law come before this committee. And I haven't seen anybody any better than you.”

“Why anybody in this body would vote against you, I'll never understand,” Hatch said later.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, credited Gorsuch for enduring the marathon hearings and said he was passing the test “with flying colors.”

Trump again was frequently mentioned.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., questioned Gorsuch on the Constitution's “emoluments clause,” which states the president cannot accept gifts from foreign agents without approval from Congress. Given “ongoing litigation” involving that clause, Gorsuch said, “I have to be very careful about expressing any views.”

Leahy also noted Gorsuch has strong support from Trump senior counselor Stephen Bannon, whom the senator accused of “giving a platform to extremists and misogynists and racists.” Another senior White House aide, chief of staff Reince Priebus, had said Gorsuch could potentially change 40 years of law, Leahy said.

“What vision do you share with President Trump?” the senator asked.

“Respectfully, none of you speaks for me,” said Gorsuch. “I am a judge. I am independent. I make up my own mind.”

At one point, Gorsuch seemed to reject a Feb. 13 comment from senior White House policy adviser Stephen Miller that Trump's actions on national security “will not be questioned,” which some interpreted as a signal that Trump could ignore judicial orders.

“You better believe I expect judicial decrees to be obeyed,” Gorsuch said.