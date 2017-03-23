Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Sen. Casey to oppose Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court
Michael Walton | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, will vote ‘no' on sending Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Casey said during a conference call Thursday that he had serious concerns about Gorsuch's “rigid and restrictive judicial philosophy.” Gorsuch's opinions, Casey said, often benefit powerful interests such as corporations to the detriment of workers, consumers and the disabled.

“This is cause for particular concern at a time when the Supreme Court, under Chief Justice Roberts, has become an ever more reliable ally to big corporations,” Casey said.

Gorsuch during confirmation hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday endured tough questioning from Democratic lawmakers.

Senators will hear Thursday from the American Bar Association, which has given Gorsuch a unanimous “well qualified” rating. Former colleagues and judges supporting Gorsuch are also expected to weigh in, as are advocacy groups like the Human Rights Campaign that have opposed him.

After Thursday's hearing, the judiciary panel is expected to vote in the next two weeks to recommend Gorsuch to the full Senate.

Gorsuch is expected to eventually be confirmed, but how that process will unfold remains unclear.

Assured of support from majority Republicans, many Democrats have said they want to try to block the nomination.

Gorsuch is a federal appeals court judge in Denver,

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.

