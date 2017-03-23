Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Putin critic gunned down in Kiev had feared for his life

The Washington Post | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 9:27 p.m.
Maria Maksakova is assisted from the place where her husband Denis Voronenkov was killed, in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, March 23, 2017. Former Russian lawmaker Denis Voronenkov was shot and killed in Kiev Thursday in what the Ukrainian president described as an 'act of state terrorism' by Russia, an accusation the Kremlin quickly rejected. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

Updated 7 minutes ago

KIEV — A former Russian member of parliament who defected to Ukraine and began sharply criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin was gunned down Thursday in downtown Kiev in an apparent contract killing.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called the murder of Denis Voronenkov, a former member of Russia's Communist Party who fled to Kiev in October 2016, “an act of state terrorism by Russia.”

A suspected assailant was arrested after Voronenkov was shot twice in the head, dying on the spot. The suspect's identity or other details were not immediately made public. In Moscow, a Kremlin spokesman denied Russian involvement in the killing.

But Russia's critics were likely to draw parallels between the slaying and the deaths of other Putin foes. It also raises further alarm in Washington, D.C., where Russia has come under scrutiny for allegedly trying to influence the presidential election to aid Donald Trump.

In an interview with The Washington Post on Tuesday evening — less than 72 hours before his death — Voronenkov complained about anonymous threats against him and his wife, Maria Maksakova, a former member of the United Russia party founded by Putin, with whom he fled to Kiev last year.

After receiving Ukrainian citizenship in December, he testified in the case against Viktor Yanukovych, the former Ukrainian leader who was toppled in 2014 revolution after dozens of protestors were killed in shooting in downtown Kiev.

Before fleeing Russia, Voronenkov was the target of a fraud investigation. He was formally charged in February after a high-profile interview where he compared the patriotic fervor in Russia to Nazi Germany.

Voronenkov said the charges against him over a corporate raiding case had been fabricated by his political enemies.

On Tuesday, he called the Russian state under Putin “totalitarian,” said he had always opposed Russia's annexation of Crimea despite having voted for it in 2014 in parliament. He said he planned to live in Kiev for the foreseeable future, where he had friends in the pro-Western bureaucracy from his time in the Soviet army.

He could likely return to Russia only after Putin's death, he said.

In the three years since Ukraine's revolution, Kiev has become something of a meeting point for Russian opponents of the Kremlin. The city has taken on the role of a modern Casablanca just 500 miles southwest of Moscow, where members of Russia's liberal, leftist and nationalist opposition — as well as those seeking to escape a tightly controlled political landscape in Moscow — have congregated in relative safety.

Voronenkov's death, if tied to a Kremlin order, indicates that Kiev has become a more dangerous place for them.

Voronenkov and his wife were concerned about their security, specifically citing their conflict with Russia. Speaking over black tea in the dim lobby bar of Kiev's Premier Palace Hotel, he said Tuesday that fears of harassment forced him to keep secret the location of where they rented a house outside of Kiev with their children.

“For our personal safety, we can't let them know where we are,” he said toward the end of the hour-long interview. “It's a totally amoral system and in its anger it may go to extreme measures. There's been a demonization of us. It's hard to say what will happen.

“The system has lost its mind,” he added. “They say we are traitors in Russia. And I say, ‘Who did we betray?' I gave testimony against the citizen of another country who was president, who fled his country, created a bloodbath, betrayed his country.”

As he left the interview, he added: “It's hard to imagine we will be forgiven.”

In the months before his death, there had been attempts to hack his Twitter account and his wife's email account. He had sought out security contractors to try to safeguard his devices and there were rumors he was under surveillance.

On Thursday, a gunman opened fire at Voronenkov and his bodyguard outside of the hotel, where he was on his way to meet another former Russian member of parliament in exile, Ilya Ponomarev. Voronenkov's bodyguard, who opened fire at the assailant, was injured.

Voronenkov and Maksakova's defection had aroused criticism both in Russia and among Ukrainian circles on the right, who questioned whether the former Russian parliament members were seeking to curry favor in their adopted home by suddenly and aggressively criticizing Putin after benefiting under his regime.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.