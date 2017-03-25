Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Roadside bomb, sniper kill 4 policemen in Egypt's Sinai

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 25, 2017, 10:36 p.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

EL-ARISH, Egypt — A pair of attacks by suspected Islamic militants on Saturday killed four policemen and injured six others in the turbulent north of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, according to security officials, bringing to 16 the number of policemen and soldiers known to have been slain in the area in three days.

They said three policemen were killed when their armored vehicle hit a roadside bomb south of Sinai's coastal city of el-Arish. Six more policemen were injured in that attack.

Later on Saturday, a policeman manning a different checkpoint south of el-Arish was killed by a sniper's bullet, they said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

The attacks came two days after Sinai militants killed 10 army soldiers and two policemen in Sinai.

Northern Sinai, which borders Israel and the Gaza Strip, has long been home to an insurgency by militants, now led by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group. Attacks by militants grew deadlier and more frequent after the 2013 ouster of an Islamist president whose one year in office proved divisive. Mohammed Morsi was ousted by the military, then led by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, following a wave of massive street protests against his one-year rule.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.