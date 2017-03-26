Ex-CIA Director Woolsey accuses Flynn of trying to subvert extradition process for Turkish cleric

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — Former CIA Director James Woolsey has accused the Trump administration's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, of participating in a discussion with Turkish officials about possibly subverting the U.S. extradition process to remove a Turkish cleric from the United States.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Woolsey's comments and posted a video interview with him late Friday. A Flynn spokesman said Friday that Woolsey's claims are “false” and that “no such discussion occurred.”

In the Journal interview, Woolsey says he walked into the middle of a discussion between Turkish officials and members of Flynn's firm, Flynn Intel Group, late in the evening of Sept. 19 at Essex House hotel in New York City.

Woolsey said the discussion generally involved removing cleric Fethullah Gulen from the United States without going through the lengthy extradition process, though he said it stopped short of outlining a specific plan to sweep the cleric out of the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sought Gulen's extradition from the U.S. after accusing the cleric of directing a failed coup last summer. The U.S. government has rebuffed that request, and Gulen, who has a green card and lives in Pennsylvania, has denied involvement.

Woolsey described the discussion as “brainstorming, but it was brainstorming about a very serious matter that would pretty clearly be a violation of law.” Though, Woolsey noted that the discussion “did not rise to the level of being a specific plan to undertake a felonious act.”

Flynn spokesman Price Floyd told The Associated Press that Flynn Intel Group's work never involved discussing removing Gulen from the United States by any means other than the extradition process. He confirmed that Woolsey attended the meeting but denied that it involved subverting the legal process.

Flynn, a former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, was fired by Trump last month after Trump said Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Flynn's ties to Russia have been scrutinized by the FBI and are part of House and Senate committee investigations into contacts between Trump campaign officials and Russians.