World

U.S. military confirms deadly Mosul airstrike

The Washington Post | Saturday, March 25, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

The U.S. military acknowledged for the first time Saturday that it launched an airstrike against the Islamic State in the densely packed Iraqi city of Mosul, where residents say more than 100 people were killed in a single event.

If confirmed, the March 17 incident would mark the greatest loss of civilian life since the United States began strikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

An “initial review” showed that the coalition struck Islamic State fighters and equipment in west Mosul at the request of Iraq forces and “at the location corresponding to allegations of civilian casualties,” the task force leading the coalition said in a statement.

Previously, the U.S.-led coalition had said officials were unsure whether there were any air attacks targeting the specific area of the neighborhood Mosul al-Jadida at the time when residents claim a strike killed 137 civilians.

Iraqi officials working on the rescue said they had pulled 83 bodies — including many women and children — from a destroyed building by sundown on Saturday. They have yet to complete excavations at the site.

The U.S. military is conducting an initial investigation into the incident.

Allegations of large-scale civilian carnage deepen questions about the conduct of counterterrorism operations under President Trump, who promised to act more aggressively to stamp out terror groups but whose young presidency has been marked by a spate of incidents in which civilians may have died.

In addition to the March 17 strike in Mosul, the U.S. military is investigating a separate attack this month alleged to have killed scores of civilians at a mosque in Syria.

