Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

House intel chairman met source on White House grounds

The Associated Press | Monday, March 27, 2017, 2:09 p.m.
In this March 22, 2017 file photo, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, speaks with reporters outside the White House in Washington following a meeting with President Donald Trump. Nunes’ spokesman says the congressman met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump’s associates were caught up in “incidental” surveillance.

Updated 29 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up in “incidental” surveillance, the congressman's spokesman said Monday.

The meeting occurred before Nunes disclosed at a news conference that U.S. spy agencies may have inadvertently captured Trump and his associates in routine targeting of foreigners' communications.

“Chairman Nunes met with his source at the White House grounds in order to have proximity to a secure location where he could view the information provided by the source,” Nunes spokesman Jack Langer said.

Previously, Nunes, R-Calif., would not say where he met his secret source. He has still not revealed who it might be.

Nunes' connection to the White House has raised concerns that his committee's investigation is not a bipartisan, independent probe. He was a member of Trump's presidential transition team, as well.

The Senate intelligence committee is also conducting an investigation into Russia's interference in the election and possible ties with the Trump campaign.

On Monday, the White House confirmed that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has volunteered to be interviewed by the Senate committee about arranging meetings with the Russian ambassador and other officials. Kushner is the fourth Trump associate to offer to be interviewed by the congressional committees looking into the murky Russia ties. Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, Trump adviser Carter Page and Trump associate Roger Stone last week volunteered to speak as well.

Manafort, Page and Stone's announcements last week that they would be interviewed came amid Nunes' disclosures about the new intelligence he had seen.

The White House was asked repeatedly last week about whether it was the source of Nunes' information.

On Thursday, spokesman Sean Spicer mocked the idea, suggesting it didn't pass “the smell test.”

“I don't know why he was coming up to brief the president on something that we gave him,” Spicer told reporters, adding: “It doesn't really seem to make a ton of sense.”

Nunes' office said the information provided to the chairman came from “executive branch documents that have not been provided to Congress.”

The House intelligence committee has a facility where classified information can be viewed and discussed, but Nunes' spokesman said the circumstances required that Nunes go to the White House grounds.

“Because of classification rules, the source could not simply put the documents in a backpack and walk them over to the House Intelligence Committee space,” Langer said. “The White House grounds was the best location to safeguard the proper chain of custody and classification of these documents, so the chairman could view them in a legal way.”

The bizarre disclosure about the intelligence reports brought criticism from Democrats, especially those who sit on his committee and are working with him on an investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. That investigation is also looking into possible ties between Trump associates and the Kremlin. Nunes said the intelligence reports were not related to Russia.

“The chairman is extremely concerned by the possible improper unmasking of names of U.S. citizens, and he began looking into this issue even before President Trump tweeted his assertion that Trump Tower had been wiretapped,” Langer said.

The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, said Nunes' meeting with his source appeared to have been “a dead-of-night excursion.”

On Sunday, Schiff said on CBS' “Face the Nation,” ‘'I think the chairman has to make a decision whether to act as a surrogate of the White House - as he did during the campaign and the transition - or to lead an independent and credible investigation.”

Nunes' office did not immediately say what time the chairman met his source on White House grounds.

Any White House staffer can sign off on someone coming to the White House campus.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.