World

House votes to block Obama-era online privacy rule

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 10:09 p.m.
The illuminated Capitol Dome is reflected off the top of parked cars before dawn in Washington, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The House voted Tuesday to block online privacy regulations issued during the final months of the Obama administration, a first step toward allowing internet providers to sell the browsing habits of their customers.

WASHINGTON — The House voted Tuesday to block online privacy regulations issued during the final months of the Obama administration, a first step toward allowing internet providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell the browsing habits of their customers.

The Federal Communications Commission rule was designed to give consumers greater control over how internet service providers share information. But critics said the rule would have added costs, stifled innovation and picked winners and losers among internet companies.

The House voted 215-205 to reject the rule, and sent the legislation to President Trump for his signature. The vote is part of an extensive effort that Republicans have undertaken to void an array of regulations issued during the final months of Democratic President Obama's tenure.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the Republican-led effort was about putting profits over the privacy concerns of Americans.

“Overwhelmingly, the American people do not agree with Republicans that this information should be sold, and it certainly should not be sold without your permission,” Pelosi said. “Our broadband providers know deeply personal information about us and our families.”

Internet companies such as Google don't have to ask users' permission before tracking what sites they visit. Republicans and industry groups have blasted that discrepancy, saying it was unfair and confusing for consumers.

