FCC alters course on internet aid program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission plans to reverse an Obama-era decision that allowed it to approve companies to offer government-subsidized telecommunications services to low-income families, the agency's Republican head said Wednesday.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai has said telecom service providers exploited loopholes in the Lifeline program for their own gain and states should decide which companies provide internet, mobile phone and fixed-line services to poorer Americans.

Democrats say Pai's moves are aimed at winding down the program, but Pai has said he only wants to reform Lifeline to prevent fraud.

On Wednesday, Pai said the commission will not approve about three dozen applications from firms that wanted to join Lifeline. He said the agency will not defend prior FCC actions with regards to the program in a case pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Twelve states have challenged the FCC's order before the appeals court allowing the agency to approve companies to offer services. Pai said the FCC will ask the court to send the case back to the agency so it can reverse the decision and let states take the lead on approving companies.

Lifeline has provided more than $1.5 billion in annual subsidies in recent years.

The FCC has estimated 95 percent of U.S. households with incomes of at least $150,000 have access to high-speed internet, while less than half of households with incomes lower than $25,000 have access at home.