Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Lawsuit: Sword blade flew from handle, pierced teen's head

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 9:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

ATLANTA — The parents of a Kentucky teenager say the steel blade of a samurai sword broke off its handle and flew in the air as he played with friends, piercing the boy's forehead and leaving him in a coma for weeks.

In a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in Atlanta, Michael and Nicole Ballinger say their son Tristan, then 15, and his friends were taking turns last November throwing a plastic water bottle in the air and swinging the sword at it outside their home in La Grange, Ky.

During one swing of the sword, its 27-inch blade broke off and flew as far as 20 feet before it became impaled in the head of the teenager, according to the lawsuit.

The defendant, Top Swords LLC of Dallas, Ga., did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment through its website. The court records do not include any attorney for the company who could be reached Wednesday.

Cade Parian, a Georgia attorney representing the family, said Wednesday that the lawsuit had just been filed and the company had not yet been served with the paperwork.

Tristan was in a coma for about six weeks, his parents said in the complaint.

Once the teen emerged from the coma, he was taken to Frazier Rehab Institute in nearby Louisville, said Mat Slechter, a Louisville attorney representing the family. Late last month, the boy returned to the hospital to have the top of his skull replaced after it had been removed during an earlier surgery, he said.

The boy is now in a wheelchair and living at home, and Slechter said, “He is able to speak some... he is not able to converse normally.”

Through it all, there's been a tremendous outpouring of support from the community and from students at Tristan's school — Oldham County High School — and other schools nearby, according to Slechter.

“They've held prayer circles that just encircled the basketball court,” he said. “When I went to a basketball game at Oldham County High School there was a giant banner in the hallway that said ‘We love you Tristan.' And every student had signed it.”

In the lawsuit, the parents say the sword was defective and should not have been sold online by the company, which sells a variety of swords, daggers, machetes, scimitars and other weapons through its website.

“The blade was secured not by bolts or rivets running through the handle and the blade but by what appears to be rubber cement,” the lawsuit states.

The sword also was shipped with no owner's manual, warnings or notices about whether it was intended for decorative purposes, horseplay, simulated sword fighting or other uses, the lawsuit states.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.