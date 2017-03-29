Trump's travel ban could cost $18 billion in tourism, analysis shows

President Trump's temporary travel ban and an inhospitable political climate could punch an $18 billion hole in tourism by international visitors over the next two years, projections by travel analysts show.

Foreign tourism is a $250 billion-a-year business in the United States, and Trump's original and revised executive orders temporarily banning travel from majority Muslim countries — put on hold by federal courts — have dampened interest worldwide in visiting the United States, travel and tourism executives told USA Today.

“The U.S. has put an unwelcome mat at our front door,” said Henry Harteveldt, president of Atmosphere Research Group, which conducts travel research.

Precipitous declines in airline bookings followed the Jan. 27 and March 6 travel ban announcements, and hotels reported less traffic in February.

About 4.3 million fewer international travelers will visit the country this year because of the bans, a revenue loss of $7.4 billion, according to Tourism Economics of Wayne, Pa. Another 6.3 million visitors and $10.8 billion that they would have spent will be lost in 2018, it estimated.

“'America first' rhetoric, which was pronounced during the campaign and Trump's inauguration speech, is finding consistent expression in policy,” said Adam Sacks, president of Tourism Economics. “On multiple fronts — diplomacy, trade, border control, visa policy — international markets are receiving a message that America is no longer a welcoming destination.”

The expected decline in international tourism marks a reversal from recent years, when foreign visitors rose to 77 million in 2016, from 54 million in 2009, said Roger Dow, CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, which represents airlines, hotels and destination resorts. He said each visitor spends an average of $4,300 over 18 days.

“We're hearing concern,” Dow said. “Our message to the Trump administration is real simple: ‘We're real good at America being closed for terrorism and open for business.' What we need them to do is say that.”

After the second ban was blocked, Trump told a Nashville audience March 15 that he would appeal all the way to the Supreme Court because the president is empowered to prevent the entry of foreigners who might pose a threat to the country. He campaigned to beef up travel security and build a wall along the border with Mexico to prevent criminals, drug dealers and terrorists from entering the country.

“The danger is clear. The law is clear. The need for my executive order is clear,” Trump said. “The best way to keep foreign terrorists or, as some people would say in certain instances, radical Islamic terrorists from attacking our country, is to stop them from entering our country in the first place.”

The administration wants to enact enhanced vetting procedures for all foreign visitors that will remain in place even after a temporary travel ban is lifted. That could further discourage foreign tourists as well as people coming to the United States for business and school.

Already, nearly 600 colleges and universities wrote Feb. 3 to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to express concerns about discouraging international students, a major revenue source for universities.

One million international students spend $32 billion a year, according to Terry Hartle, a senior vice president for the American Council on Education. Only about 15,000 students are affected by the travel ban, but Trump's policies could discourage students from other countries with options to study in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, Hartle said.

“It's an undesirable self-inflicted wound,” Hartle said. “Anecdotal evidence shows that many schools are seeing declines in international applications for the coming year, and other countries are seeing increases.”

Business is worried as well. A group of 97 Silicon Valley companies — led by Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Yelp and Netflix — argued in one of the lawsuits challenging Trump's travel ban that the order would make it more difficult to “attract talent, business and investment to the United States.”